Jonathan Toews and the Chicago Blackhawks will soon go their separate ways.

The team revealed its decision to not re-sign the team captain, making Thursday night's regular-season finale Toews' Chicago send-off.

After missing time due to chronic immune response syndrome and long COVID, the 34-year-old rejoined the team in early April.

Thursday will mark the end of Toews' 15th season in the league. He has not publicly mentioned retiring.

"I've had a number of conversations with Jonathan throughout the season about his future with the Blackhawks, and recently, we had the difficult conversation that we won't be re-signing him this offseason," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement.

"Tonight will be his final game as a Blackhawk, and it was very important to us to be able to provide the proper send-off for Jonathan and our fans."

The Blackhawks will welcome the Philadelphia Flyers to the United Center Thursday night. Chicago defeated Philly in the 2010 Stanley Cup Finals with Toews receiving playoff MVP honors.

Toews entered the 2022-23 season on the final year of his eight-year, $84 million contract. In the 53 games he has played this season, he has recorded 14 goals and 16 assists.

Following a series of conversations, Davidson said he told Toews of the decision while the team was in Seattle last week. The GM also said he had talked to CEO Danny Wirtz, the son of Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz, about the move.

"Danny and Rocky spoke with Jonathan, not about this, just to kind of reminisce about what was lived and experienced and just to show that respect and share in the memories that were made together," Davidson said. "So, when you're moving on from someone like Jonathan Toews, they have to be involved. They have to be, given the status and stature of the player."

The Blackhawks selected Toews with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft. He became the team captain when he was just 20 years old in July 2008

Toews became a pivotal part of the 2010, 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup championship teams. In 1,066 regular-season games, Toews has 371 goals and 511 assists. In 139 career playoff games, he has posted 45 goals and 74 assists.

"He has done so much for this organization, and no matter where he plays next, we're excited our fans get the chance to show Jonathan exactly how much he means to them," Davidson said in his statement.

Last month, Toews prioritized his long-term health and ability to lead a "normal life." He also mentioned that he wants to close out his tenure in Chicago on a high note.

"It's definitely on my mind that this could be my last few weeks here as a Blackhawk in Chicago," Toews said last month. "It's definitely very important for me to go out there and enjoy the game and just kind of soak it in and just really appreciate everything I've been able to be part of here in Chicago."

The Blackhawks have fallen on hard times. The franchise is among the worst teams in the NHL this year and is in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and the chance to take Connor Bedard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.