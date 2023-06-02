Seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel struggled to find the words to describe his opening-round performance at the Memorial Tournament on Thursday after shooting a disappointing 84.

Horschel, the defending champion at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, paused several times during a post-round interview, where he gave a brutally honest assessment of his game as of late.

"Yeah, I mean it’s tough right now. I’m working really hard, trying to do the right things and the team’s doing everything really well. It’s just – it sucked today," Horschel said after initially pausing for around 20 seconds.

"As much as I would love to throw in the towel and not come out tomorrow, that’s just not in me. I’m just not one of those players – there’s plenty of those guys out here on Tour that would make an excuse about being injured or anything but I’ll show up, I’ll go out there, and I’ll give it my all like I always do and try and find something and try and play well and I’m going to move on."

"It’s a day and I've had plenty of these days this year – not this bad, but it’s just a day," an emotional Horschel continued.

"My confidence is the lowest it's been in my entire career. I think ever in my entire golf career."

Horschel bogeyed on holes 2-4 and three more times on the back nine. He had three double bogeys, including back-to-back on holes nine and 10, to finish the day 118th of 119 golfers.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, Horschel’s 12 over-par score set a record at the tournament as the highest opening round of any defending champ.

"Hopefully it f---ing comes around soon," he said optimistically on Thursday.

Horschel finished the second round Friday at even-par 72.