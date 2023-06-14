Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs skipped the start of mandatory practices on Tuesday and caused head coach Sean McDermott to be "very concerned" about the star not being there.

The team later clarified that Diggs was at the facility on Monday and Tuesday morning but left before practice began.

Diggs’ agent Adisa Bakari told The Associated Press that his client was at the facility when practice began. Bakari told ESPN that Diggs spent the last two days meeting with McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane and "will be there for the entirety of camp."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Things got a bit stranger on Tuesday night when Diggs posted a cryptic message to his Instagram Stories.

"I just be letting people cap. If them lies help you sleep better tell em big dawg," a message on his Stories read.

While confusion reigned over practice, Bills quarterback Josh Allen tried to shed some light as to what was going on behind the scenes.

JOE BURROW OPENLY ADMITS PATRICK MAHOMES IS THE NFL'S BEST QB: 'I DON'T THINK THERE'S ANY ARGUMENT'

"This does not work what we’re doing here without him," Allen said.

"I’ve got his back no matter what and I’ve got no doubt that we will figure out what’s going on. I love him. I can’t stress that enough," Alen said. "I think that there are some things that could have gone better last year and didn’t. I think as an organization, maybe not communicating the right way with everything."

Allen believed Diggs wanted to stay in Buffalo and that any disputes over the contrary were resolved.

"He's a fiery competitor. At the end of the day, he wants to win, this team wants to win, and make no mistake, he's a Buffalo Bill. We're going to work this out. He doesn’t want this to be a distraction."

Diggs has emerged into a superstar wideout since Buffalo acquired him from the Minnesota Vikings. He had 108 catches for 1,429 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.