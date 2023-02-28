The Buffalo Bills announced a flurry of coaching changes Tuesday headlined by Leslie Frazier's decision to take the upcoming season off.

The defensive coordinator expects to return to the sidelines next year, having held the role since 2017.

NFL Network reports that Frazier is "just taking a break."

Since Frazier arrived in Buffalo, the Bills have consistently had one of the NFL's top defenses. In the last six seasons, the Bills have allowed the third-fewest points per game in the NFL, and their 315 yards allowed per game is the best mark in football over that span.

Last season, Buffalo allowed 319.1 yards per game, sixth-lowest in the NFL, and its 17.9 points allowed was second-best in the league.

Frazier has recently said he wants to get another head coaching job, a gig he has not had since he was the Minnesota Vikings' head coach from 2010 to 2013.

The Bills won the AFC East but were eliminated from the playoffs in a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional round.

A replacement for Frazier has not been named.