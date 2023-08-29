Damar Hamlin made it past another hurdle and is one step closer to making his NFL comeback.

The 25-year-old defensive back is expected to have a spot on the Buffalo Bills 53-man roster, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET today to trim their rosters down to 53 players. Hamlin's football future was in doubt after his cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January.

He was cleared to resume football activities in April, and he was a full participant during the Bills' OTAs earlier this offseason. He participated in practices with the team throughout training camp and played in all three preseason games.

Earlier this year, Hamlin revealed his doctors concluded his cardiac arrest was caused by commotio cordis. According to the American Heart Association, commotio cordis is caused by "an extremely rare consequence of blunt force trauma to the heart that happens at exactly the wrong time in the heart rhythm, causing the heart to stop beating effectively."

Hamlin has primarily been featured on special teams and got reps as a backup safety behind starters Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. He will likely continue to see action in those roles during the regular season.

Hamlin has displayed no signs of a setback or hesitation during training camp or the preseason.

Hamlin had some good moments during training camp, including an interception of a pass by Bills backup quarterback Matt Barkley Aug. 1. Hamlin returned the pick to the end zone, where he was greeted by teammates Tre’Davious White and Dane Jackson.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has closely followed each milestone of Hamlin’s recovery and praised the third-year safety's resilience.

"This is to some extent uncharted territory for me as well, and all of us. So, we’re just trying to do the best we can to be there for him," McDermott told reporters earlier this month. "I try to keep a close eye on where he is and where he’s showing up and how he’s responding. And he’s done a great job."

The Bills open their regular season when they travel to MetLife Stadium to play the Jets Sept. 11.