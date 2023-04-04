President Biden suggested the Iowa women’s basketball team will not be invited to the White House following their loss to LSU in the national championship over the weekend.

Biden on Tuesday congratulated both LSU and UConn for their college basketball wins in the last two days.

"In a year when March Madness often lived up to its name, both our women’s champions, @LSU, and men’s champions, @UConn, showed us the best of what this country can be," Biden tweeted.

"Congrats to @LSUwbkb who demonstrated excellence on and off the court. They showed us what it looks like to win with an unrelenting belief in themselves. And they did it in one of the most-watched women's sports games in US history. You have an incredible school, @LSUpresident.

"Meanwhile, @UConnMBB returned to glory with a series of dominant performances that were often incredible to watch. Congratulations to the team for building a program that is set up to build on that success. And @UConnPresident, maybe I’ll see you next time I’m back up on campus.

"We can all learn a lot from watching these champions compete – and I look forward to welcoming them at each of their White House visits."

The first lady said on Monday she would potentially ask the president to invite Iowa after the Hawkeyes’ performance.

"I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come," Jill Biden said in Denver. "But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game."

Angel Reese, the LSU star who was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, laughed off the suggestion as "A JOKE."

Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, tweeted Tuesday that the first lady meant no disrespect to the Tigers.

"Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes," she wrote. "She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.