Beyoncé and Adidas are reportedly breaking up.

The German-based sportswear giant and Beyoncé have mutually agreed to end their partnership for the music icon's Ivy Park brand, a source familiar with the situation told The Hollywood Reporter.

The 32-time Grammy winner first partnered with Adidas in 2018 to relaunch her Ivy Park activewear collection. Over the years, new footwear and apparel has been developed for the brand.

The two sides have been at odds over creative differences, and Beyoncé is seeking to go in a new direction that will give her more creative freedom, according to the report.

Ivy Park was originally launched in 2016 as a joint venture with Sir Philip Green of British retailer Topshop. Beyoncé took full control of the Ivy Park brand two years later when the 50/50 partnership ended.

Earlier this year, she previewed the Park Trail line to commemorate her newest Adidas and Ivy Park collaboration. The day after the preview, she performed a private concert at the grand opening of Atlantis the Royal in Dubai.

Beyoncé is scheduled to begin her Renaissance World Tour in May in Stockholm. She will then travel across Europe with stops in Paris, London, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more.

Once she lands back in North America, she will make stops in Canada and most major American cities before closing out the tour in New Orleans.

Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that sales of the Ivy Park athleisure brand had dropped by more than 50%. The company had projected sales of $250 million, but the brand only delivered $40 million in sales.