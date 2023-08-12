The Cincinnati Bengals received a scare two weeks ago when quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the practice field following a calf injury.

The 2022 Pro Bowl quarterback suffered a calf strain that is expected to keep him sidelined for "several weeks," head coach Zac Taylor said the day after the injury.

Burrow was seen running and throwing on the field Friday before Cincinnati’s first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

"He’s progressing as he should," Taylor said after the game, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. "Everything's been positive."

Burrow was a spectator at Wednesday’s joint practice with the Packers, which was the first time he has been on the field since the injury.

"He's been rehabbing quite a bit," Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said after the joint practice, per ESPN. "He's doing a good job, and to have him out at practice is always beneficial. Guys like seeing him, too. I think you saw everybody excited to have him out, standing around watching."

Taylor did not provide details of when Burrow will be cleared to play as the Bengals prepare for their regular season opener on September 10th against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals lost 36-19 to the Packers in the first of their three preseason games.

Green Bay’s starting quarterback did play, with Jordan Love leading the offense for the first two possessions.

Love, who is taking over under center after the Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets in April, finished 7-10 for 46 yards and a passing touchdown.

"There's a lot to learn from it," Packers coach Matt LeFleur said. "A lot of good came out of it, just the poise he showed, the command he showed. I thought we were getting in and out of the huddle quickly. I thought it was really good first exposure for him for the season."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.