Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase came into the week talking trash about the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals were riding high coming off an AFC North division title, an AFC Championship Game appearance and, on paper, one of the best teams in the NFL. The confident Chase took a jab at the Browns days before the game almost calling them "the elfs" and saying, "Cleveland is Cleveland."

While it may have been good-hearted fun, it turned into bulletin board material for the Browns on Sunday. Cleveland won the game 24-3.

The Browns sacked Joe Burrow twice and held him to only 82 yards passing. Chase led the team with five catches for 39 yards. But the Bengals never scored a touchdown in the game.

Afterward, Chase was frustrated.

"I’m mad because I called their a--es elves, and we just lost to some elves," Chase said. "I’m pissed on my part. Like I said man, we got missed opportunities. We didn’t capitalize on that s--- and we lost.

"I mean s---, I’m holding it on me," Chase added.

It was the 100th meeting between the two teams. Cleveland has nine wins in the last 11 matchups. The two will meet again on Jan. 7, the final game of the year.

Deshaun Watson finished 16-of-29 with 154 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He also ran for a touchdown. Nick Chubb ran for 106 yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.