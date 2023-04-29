In the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin incident in January, the NFL had to make a lot of decisions when it came to playoff game locations.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills did not play the game following Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest, which shook up playoff seeding and, in turn, potential venues.

When all was said and done, the league ruled that, if necessary, a coin toss would decide the site of a potential wild-card game between the Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens.

Well, apparently Bengals fans are still upset about that ruling.

Ahead of announcing Cincinnati's fourth-round draft pick on Saturday, Bengals fan Phil Amrein thanked the league for the opportunity, but followed with a huge troll of a pretend coin-toss of his own.

"It's heads. AFC, pack your bags, you're coming to the city by the river. Who dey? And this next gentleman is gonna get us there," he said right before announcing Cincy selected wide receiver Charlie Jones from Purdue.

Of course, the Bengals avoided that scenario by beating Baltimore in Week 18, but the team made its displeasure known by doing a coin flip after a touchdown in that game.

Head coach Zac Taylor also voiced his displeasure, saying the league was making up rules on the fly.

The NFL also said that if the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were to meet in the AFC Championship, they would have played that game at a neutral site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. But the Bengals dominated Buffalo in the divisional round, so that also never came to fruition.