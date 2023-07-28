Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a calf strain that will have him sidelined for "several weeks," according to head coach Zac Taylor.

"Calf strain. It will take several weeks," Taylor said after Friday's practice. "And that's the information we have right now."

When asked whether the timeline could go into the regular season, Taylor said "several weeks is several weeks."

BAKER MAYFIELD IS APPROACHING THIS SEASON DIFFERENTLY, EAGER FOR THE BUCCANEERS TO WRITE THEIR OWN STORY

Cincinnati is set to open the season Sept. 10 against the Cleveland Browns.

Burrow gave Bengals fans and the NFL a major scare Thursday when he required a cart in order to get off the practice field.

The injury was captured on video, with Burrow pulling up lame after rolling out of the pocket to his arm side.

Burrow was seen getting into the cart before being taken off the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Joe got more days this July than he ever has in the NFL," Taylor said. "And so I feel really good about the progress we made during those July practices with Joe. And when he’s able to get back, we’ll be able to get the work in we need."

It’s the third straight training camp that Burrow has dealt with an injury, with the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft recovering from a torn ACL and MCL in 2021, and suffering a ruptured appendix before the start of the training camp in 2022.

Cincinnati is coming off its second consecutive trip to the AFC Championship Game, where the Bengals lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, the eventual Super Bowl champs.

Burrow threw for a career-high 35 touchdowns in 2022 as the Bengals went 12-4.

The team and the 2022 Pro Bowl quarterback are reportedly working on a contract extension.

"I'm focused on getting a deal done that's good for us, good for me, good for the team and good for everybody," Burrow said Wednesday, per ESPN.