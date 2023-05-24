The ATP Tour fined French tennis pro Hugo Gaston about $155,000, more than his total prize earnings in 2023, for what was his fourth unsportsmanlike conduct violation, which he drew during last month’s Madrid Open.

The tour announced the fine on Monday after the April 28 incident in which Gaston pulled a tennis ball out of his pocket in an attempt to get the chair umpire to call off a point during his second-round loss to Croatian tennis player Borna Coric.

Video of the incident began circulating on social media Tuesday and shows the moment Gaston pulls the ball out of his pocket and throws it on the court.

He then can be seen pointing at it as he tries to get the chair umpire’s attention.

The massive fine is well over Gaston’s earrings in 2023. According to the ATP Tour’s website, the 22-year-old player is 2-5 this season and has earned just a little more than $121,000 in prize money. According to the tour, unsportsmanlike conduct fines "increase by 100% with each consecutive violation in the same season."

His career earnings top $1.7 million in both singles and doubles tournaments.

The Tour said Gaston’s appeal of the suspension could result in the fine being reduced by half if he meets certain criteria, such as no additional violations during his year-long probation.

Gaston’s highest world ranking was No. 58, which resulted from a second-round appearance at Wimbledon.

Currently ranked No. 108, Gaston was awarded a wild-card invitation to the French Open by the French Tennis Federation last week.

