ARCA Menards Series drivers were racing hard at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday night and tensions boiled over between Christian Rose and Conner Jones.

Rose and Jones were running side-by-side with about 16 laps to go when Rose spun around. The replay showed that Jones tapped Rose, causing him to lose control and spin into the wall. Jones finished the race in sixth place and Rose in 10th.

As Jesse Love celebrated the win, broadcast cameras panned over to Rose confronting Jones. A member of Jones’ team pushed Rose away and the latter had to be held back from the confrontation going any further.

One video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed an animated Rose getting right in the face of Jones as soon as he exited his vehicle. Rose slapped Jones’ hand at one point and that’s when the team member got involved.

"That’s e-f---ing-nough," one of Rose’s team members told his driver.

Jones is 17 and has been in the ARCA series since 2021. Rose is 28 and has been racing professionally since 2018. Jones entered the race at IRP in 14th and Rose entered the event in fourth.

Love held on for the victory – his seventh of the year. Luke Fenhaus, Sean Hingorani, William Sawalich and Lavar Scott rounded out the top five.