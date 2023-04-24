The Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night staved off elimination and defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of their playoff series despite allowing 12 consecutive points in the final moments of regulation.

Denver used the 12-0 run behind Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. to force overtime after Anthony Edwards had hit a deep three-pointer to potentially seal the game. But Minnesota would put the game away in overtime behind the third-year guard and two key shots from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

With under 15 seconds to play in overtime, Edwards had the ball in his hands with the Timberwolves up one point. He crossed up Aaron Gordon and got enough space to drain a three-pointer and put Minnesota up four points. It would be exactly what they needed. Minnesota won the game 114-108.

The Timberwolves were on the verge of being swept from the playoffs for the first time since 2002 when the team lost in three games to the Dallas Mavericks. The first-round of the series was a best-of-5 instead of a best-of-7.

Edwards finished with a team-high 34 points on 12-of-27 from the floor. He had six rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. He now has the most points through the first four games of a postseason in franchise history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Mike Conley Jr. had 19 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Jokic had a chance to cut the deficit to one point with about 7 second to play but missed. He finished with a game-high 43 points with 11 rebounds and six assists.

Jamal Murray added 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Porter had 15 points and five rebounds.

Game 5 is set for Denver on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET.