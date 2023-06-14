The NBA world celebrated and congratulated Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for his performance during the team’s run to the franchise’s first NBA championship.

As the festivities hit the court, Jokic’s brothers picked up coach Michael Malone and tossed him up in the air as the rest of the overjoyed team got ready to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Jokic then took photos with his brothers holding the trophy and the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award.

Anna Horford, the outspoken sister of Boston Celtics star Al Horford, reacted to the clip.

"Huh… I don’t see anyone calling them clout chasing sluts for publicly supporting their brother… Funny how that works," she tweeted Tuesday.

Horford then responded to some of the negative reactions she received about her opinion.

"Stop trying to slut shame women, bro," she wrote to one person.

Separately, she added, "God, the women-shaming gremlins on this app are f---ing insufferable."

Horford didn’t appear to take a shot at the Jokic brothers but drew a line between the reactions she receives versus how others reacted to the Jokic brothers. She retweeted a clip of the two-time NBA MVP talking about his journey from second-round pick to arguably the league’s best player.

"If you want to be successful, you need to be bad, then you need to be good. Then when you're good, you need to fail. Then when you fail, you're going to figure it out. ... There is no shortcuts. It's a journey," Jokic said after the Finals win.