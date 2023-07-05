The Los Angeles Angels have been in the fight to make their first postseason since 2014, but now, plenty of hopes are lost.

The team's two best players in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout — both arguably the two best players in all of baseball — left back-to-back games with injuries.

Trout is expected to miss up to eight weeks with a broken hamate bone in his left wrist he suffered during a swing on Monday, and Ohtani left Tuesday's game with a blister on the middle finger of his throwing hand.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Entering Wednesday, the Angels were four games out of a wild card spot as they are in the midst of quite the slump. They were a season-high eight games over .500 back on June 18, but since then, they have lost 10 of their last 14 games and now own a 45-43 record.

Trout and Ohtani were both named to the 2023 All-Star Game in Seattle. It was Trout's 11th nod and Ohtani's third. Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker replaced Trout on the AL roster, and Ohtani will not pitch in the game.

DODGERS' DUSTIN MAY TO UNDERGO SEASON-ENDING ELBOW SURGERY

He could, however, still hit, which is huge for the Angels. Ohtani is hitting .300 with an MLB-leading 1.044 OPS (the Angels have not said whether Ohtani would be absent on offense). However, his 3.32 ERA and 11.8 K/9 will be missed in the rotation for the time being.

Ohtani also left his previous start with a cracked fingernail.

For good measure, Anthony Rendon also left Tuesday's game with a left shin contusion. He's played in just 200 games since signing a $245 million contract before the 2020 season and already spent time this season on the IL.

Trout was hitting .263 with a .862 OPS before his injury, while Ohtani is the overwhelming favorite to win his second AL MVP.