Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak had himself a roller coaster of a game Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers.

Moniak, who extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a fourth-inning single, sent the game into extra innings with a ninth-inning blunder and drove in the game-winning run for the Angels.

"It was a roller coaster," Moniak said after a 7-6 Angels win, according to MLB.com. "Just glad to be here talking about a win."

With the Angels up two runs with two outs in the ninth inning, Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson hit a deep fly ball to center field.

Moniak misread the ball, twisting around before allowing a ground-rule double to tie the game, 6-6.

"I think I catch that ball nine times out of 10," Moniak said, according to The Orange County Register. "I think the wind pulled it to left field a little bit."

"I apologized to Esty [closer Carlos Estévez]," Moniak said. "That one’s on me. Just glad we pulled it out."

Moniak quickly made up for his miscue, driving in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning with a double to right field.

"That’s a tough one when it hangs," Angels manager Phil Nevin said. "I didn’t play a whole lot of outfield, but I know that’s a very tough play. It should be made. He’ll tell you that, but he made some great catches before that."

The win was the sixth in seven games for the Angels as MLB’s trade deadline approaches.

LA has to make a decision on two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who will be a free agent after the 2023 season.

