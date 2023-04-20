Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has been ejected from major league games over the years, but he had never been on the receiving end of a double ejection — until Wednesday.

Nevins was ejected twice from Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

"That's a first," he said before Thursday's series finale against New York.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nevin was initially upset after an umpire called star outfielder Mike Trout out on a checked swing. The Angels had two runners on base when Trout was called out.

Nevin quickly emerged from the Angels dugout and began yelling at first base umpire Will Little. Nevins was tossed, but that did not stop him from continuing to walk toward Little.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS LAND DEAL; MLB COMMISSIONER EXPRESSES ‘SUPPORT'

Shortly after Nevins crossed the foul line, home plate umpire Lance Barksdale ejected the manger.

Nevin said he told Barksdale he already had been tossed, "Just to let you know."

The umpire responded, "Oh, I'm sorry," according to Nevin.

Nevin went to short right field to tell Little his thoughts from up close.

The Yankees went on to win, 3-2, on Gleyber Torres' 10th-inning sacrifice fly.

The Angels are in the midst of several disappointing seasons but are off to a 9-9 start this year.

In August, Angels owner Arte Moreno announced his intention to explore selling the team. Moreno purchased the Angels in 2003 for $184 million from The Walt Disney Company.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.