Five-time MLB All-Star Andrew McCutchen finally returned to where it all began on Friday, making his 2023 home debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

McCutchen, who spent the first nine years of his career in Pittsburgh, signed a one-year deal with the Pirates during the offseason after playing with four teams in the past five years.

Pittsburgh played its first six games of the season on the road before returning home for a six-game home stand, starting with a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

And the crowd at PNC Park quickly let McCutchen know just how much they appreciated having him back.

McCutchen rewarded the home crowd with a single off of Chicago starter Lucas Giolito in the first.

"It’s a special moment, special day for me," McCutchen said. "It’s one I’m going to remember."

The Pirates continued their hot start to the 2023 season, beating the White Sox 13-9 to move to 5-2.

The 2013 National League MVP ended the day with two of Pittsburgh’s 19 hits.

"I love these fans," McCutchen said, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "It was great. I was able to re-live in the past a little bit, which isn’t a bad thing to do. Just the whole experience was special."

"Definitely was welling up, but I knew I needed to hit," said McCutchen, who finished with two hits. "So I couldn’t be too watery. It was good. A good day."

In his first nine seasons with the Pirates, McCutchen was selected to all five of his All-Star appearances and finished in the top-five of the MVP voting four times.