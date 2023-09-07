The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration was spoiled for a bit in the first quarter.

That's because it was the Detroit Lions who struck first in the season opener.

Amon-Ra St. Brown scored the first touchdown of the 2023 season – a 9-yard reception on 3rd-and-6.

Quarterback Jared Goff quickly looked at new running back David Montgomery on the wheel route, but when he was covered, he slung it to his reliable receiver who burst onto the scene last year with 106 catches for 1,161 yards.

It was St. Brown's third reception of the drive – and they all almost didn't happen right away.

The score came just a few plays after Dan Campbell pulled a wild trick up his sleeve, opting for a fake punt on 4th-and-2 from Detroit's own 17-yard line.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin took the direct snap right up the middle for a 3-yard gain, and Detroit had the momentum quickly. The drive, which almost was their second straight three-and-out to open up the game, turned into a 14-play, 91-yard touchdown drive that took just over eight minutes.

The Chiefs held a ceremony to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles back in February.

Kansas City is without star tight end Travis Kelce, who hyperextended his knee in practice on Tuesday. The Detroit defense held the Chiefs scoreless in the first quarter.