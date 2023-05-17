All Elite Wrestling will launch a new episodic program on Saturday nights beginning June 17, Warner Bros. Discovery announced at its upfronts show on Wednesday.

"AEW: Collision" will air two hours of programming at 8 p.m. ET on Saturdays, the company said. Thunder Rosa, Miro, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Andrade El Idolo will be among the headliners for the new show next month.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"With the addition of ‘AEW: Collision’ on TNT, I’m extremely proud that a Turner network will be the home of Saturday night wrestling for the first time in more than two decades," AEW co-founder Tony Khan said in a news release. "The debut of ‘Collision’ is significant across numerous sectors including television, wrestling, entertainment and sports, and reinforces AEW as the bold property we envisioned when we launched in 2019. ‘Collision’ will deliver live every Saturday night more of what fans and viewers tell us they want – athleticism, big personalities, exciting storylines and authentic wrestling action, all of which have become synonymous with AEW."

All Elite Wrestling has produced a weekly show on Turner networks since October 2019. "Dynamite" airs on TBS on Wednesdays while "Rampage" airs a one-hour show on TNT on Fridays.

RANDY ORTON'S FATHER THROWS COLD WATER ON WWE STAR'S POTENTIAL RETURN TO THE RING

AEW is seen as the closest competition to WWE since the 1990s when World Championship Wrestling was in the midst of a ratings war with the Vince McMahon-led company.

"We’re doubling down on wrestling with ‘AEW: Collision,’ which gives fans two more hours every week," Turner Networks President Jason Sarlanis said in a statement. "AEW’s roster of talent has expanded so quickly that we felt it needed another night to bring our audience the epic rivalries, unforgettable matches and stars they love to watch. Adding ‘Collision’ to our programming mix on TNT will allow us to satisfy the massive demand we’ve felt from our hardcore fan base and be the ultimate complement to ‘AEW: Dynamite’ on TBS."

Fans of pro wrestling have an even bigger smorgasbord of content to watch daily. WWE’s RAW and NXT air shows on Monday and Tuesday nights, respectively. The National Wrestling Alliance airs "Powerrr" on Tuesday nights. Impact Wrestling airs its tapings on Thursdays and WWE follows up with SmackDown on Fridays.