Alica Schmidt, the German track and field star who was dubbed the "world’s sexiest athlete" before the start of the Tokyo Games, appears to be ready for the upcoming season.

Schmidt posted a photo from a track in Spain and several Instagram Stories preparing for the late spring and summer track schedule.

"Season is about to start, let‘s have some fun," she wrote in the caption of her photo.

Schmidt is an accomplished track athlete on the European circuit. In 2017, she helped the German team to a silver medal in the 4x400 relay at the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships. She and her teammates won a bronze medal at the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships.

The team would finish in sixth place in the 2022 European Championships. She and her team also failed to qualify at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

"Not the result we wanted in yesterday‘s 4×4 mixed relay and we know that we are capable of a lot more," she wrote on Instagram in July, according to the New York Post.

"But heads up and on to the next one! 4x400m relay on Saturday next week … nevertheless I‘m thankful to be here on my first world championships and gain a lot of experience."

She said in 2021 she was "taking a break" from the sport after failing to medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Schmidt was named a Forbes 30 Under 30 member this year. She has more than 3.7 million followers on Instagram.