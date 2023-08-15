Alex Collins’ sudden death sent shock waves throughout the NFL community on Monday.

The Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks announced the running back had died at the age of 28. He played five seasons in the league before playing a year in the USFL with the Memphis Showboats.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett were among those who sent their well-wishes to Collins and his loved ones on social media.

DALVIN COOK SIGNS ONE-YEAR DEAL WITH JETS AS NEW YORK ADDS ANOTHER PRO BOWL OFFENSIVE TALENT

John Harbaugh addressed Collins’ death in a statement as well.

"Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly," Harbaugh said. "I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex's family. May he now rest in God's eternal peace."

USFL president of football operations Daryl Johnston told FOX Sports, "The USFL family is absolutely heartbroken by the passing of Alex Collins. He played the game of football with such passion and was a great teammate and ambassador of the game. Alex represented the best of our sport both on and off the field. On behalf of the USFL family, the Memphis Showboats, and our fans who watched and cheered his incredible talents, we send our deepest condolences to Alex’s family, friends and teammates."

Collins was a standout running back at Arkansas before the Seahawks selected Collins in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played one initial season with Seattle before he later joined the Ravens.

He played two seasons in Baltimore before he re-signed with Seattle. He was out of the league after the 2021 season and played in the USFL in 2023.

In 50 NFL games, he ran for 1,997 yards and 18 touchdowns.