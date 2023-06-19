Alabama football finished 11-2 during the 2022 season and fell short of making the College Football Playoff. Instead, the Crimson Tide made the Sugar Bowl and topped Kansas State 45-20.

Legendary coach Nick Saban talked about the College Football Playoff system when it came to parity in the FBS and whether there was a better way to decide which team gets into the postseason.

"So but the problem with the way the whole system is, there’s no accounting for that, right," Saban told FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt on "The Joel Klatt Show" podcast. "So, all we do is take the teams that win the most games at the end of the year, put them in the playoffs. But do you really get the best teams? When they told me that we would be favored against three out of the four teams that got in the playoff, I’m like, why aren’t we in the playoffs?"

The College Football Playoff national championship saw Georgia dominate TCU 65-7 in one of the biggest blowouts in the history of the national title game. Georgia beat Ohio State and TCU topped Michigan to get to the final.

Alabama was seen as the favorite in each of their games during the season. The Crimson Tide suffered losses against Tennessee and LSU on the road.

According to AL.com, Alabama may have been favored against Michigan and TCU and underdogs against Georgia and Ohio State.

"Does that mean they have a better team?" Saban said. "Or does it mean that those people don’t know what they’re talking about? I really don’t know that. But I’m not being critical of anybody. But if you’re going to have parity, you have to have a better way of figuring out who has the best teams, not just because you lose two games on the last play of the game.

"That knocks you out when you may be better than somebody else who didn’t have the same circumstances that they had played."

The College Football Playoff will expand for the 2024 season.

Alabama is expected to be among the favorites to win the championship during the 2023 season.