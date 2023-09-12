Antonio Ross, a walk-on for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, was arrested on a charge of second-degree sodomy with a juvenile female.

Ross, a 19-year-old receiver for Alabama, was arrested in Weaver, Ala., Monday after he was indicted by a grand jury in Calhoun County.

Ross was released Monday on $50,000 bond.

Alabama cut ties with Ross.

"Tonio Ross is no longer part of the program and has been removed from campus," Alabama told the AP in a statement.

The details of Ross’s alleged crime have not yet been made public.

Ross’s case was reported to the Anniston Police Department, which investigated. The juvenile was interviewed at the Calhoun County Children’s Advocacy Center. Her name and age weren’t released.

"This case highlights the need for these centers and funding for child advocacy workers who are specifically trained to interview children in a safe and comfortable space," Weaver Police Lt. Andy Hunter told AL.com.

Ross, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver, was a preferred walk-on from Alexandria High School in Alexandria, Ala.

Though he scored most of his touchdowns as a running back in his senior year of high school, the Crimson Tide listed him in a media guide for the 2023 season as a wide receiver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.