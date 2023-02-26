After Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball coach Nate Oats vowed that Brandon Miller wouldn’t do his controversial pat-down ritual again, it appears the freshman standout has made some changes to his social media account.

Miller’s previous Twitter banner showed his pregame ritual, which is to walk in during introductions and get a pat-down by a teammate. Since it came out that he was linked to a shooting near campus involving former teammate Darius Miles and 20-year-old Michael "Buzz" Davis, that pregame ritual isn’t sitting well with the public.

Miller has now changed his Twitter bio to a cartoon drawing of himself wearing an Alabama jersey that says "BLESSED" on the front.

Fox News Digital sent Alabama several emails, including one inquiring about the timing of the change to Miller's social media account and if he was asked by the school to make the change, but received no response.

Police identified Miller, 20, as the one who transported the gun belonging to Miles that was used in the January killing of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris.

Miller’s attorney, Jim Standridge, noted his client was unaware at the time that he was in possession of the handgun, which has cleared the way for Alabama to allow him to continue playing. Standridge released a statement that said Miller "never saw the handgun" when he drove down to meet Miles and Davis.

"Brandon does not own a firearm and has never even handled a firearm," the statement read. "Moreover, he had no knowledge of any attempt to use any weapon."

But since the police testimony revealed Miller’s involvement, the Crimson Tide have received backlash from many believing that Miller shouldn’t be allowed to suit up each night.

As for his pregame ritual, it’s something that has gone on all season, but this development doesn’t make it look good.

"I think that's something that's been going on all year. I don't really know," Oats said. "I don't watch our introductions, I'm not involved with them. I'm drawing up plays during that time. Regardless, it's not appropriate, it's been addressed and I can assure you it definitely will not happen again the remainder of this year."

In his first game since being named in the case, where Davis and Miles are facing capital murder charges, Miller heard "lock him up" chants coming from the opposing South Carolina Gamecocks’ crowd. Miller ended up dropping a career-high 41 points, including the game-winning shot, for the Crimson Tide.

Miller, a projected top five pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is Alabama’s leading scorer as they aim to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in the coming weeks.

Fox News' Paullina Dedaj contributed to this report.