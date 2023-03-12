Alabama Crimson Tide standout freshman Brandon Miller has not left the basketball court despite his legal saga regarding the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris, and unfortunately, one fan showed a crude custom T-shirt poking fun at the serious situation.

Alabama played Missouri in the SEC Tournament semifinal on Saturday, and one Crimson Tide fan’s t-shirt read "Goats" on the front, with the "A" in the same font as Alabama, while writing "Killin’ our way through the SEC and ‘23" on the back.

The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 72-61 to advance to the finals against Texas A&M, who they also beat to win it all, 82-63.

AL.com’s John Talty went to question the man about the shirt, to which he said, "Get the f--- out of my face." The man also said he would return on Sunday.

However, an SEC spokesperson later told AL.com that no fan would be allowed in the building for the final with that T-shirt. If fans came into the building with the T-shirts and put them on in the stands, they would also be asked to leave.

There were no instances of that happening on Sunday in the Alabama-Texas A&M matchup.

Officials have said that Miller delivered the gun used in the fatal shooting of Harris. However, officials have said it was former Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles that he was giving it to, and Michael Davis was the one that fired the shots killing Davis.

Alabama has not suspended Miller, who is a projected top-five pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and he has faced some heckling because of it. During the semifinal, fans in Vanderbilt t-shirts were heard chanting "Brandon Killer," "You’re a murderer and you know it," and "God will judge you," during warmups, per Yahoo! Sports.

Miller recently broke his silence on the situation.

"I never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones that night," Miller said. "This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that."

In his first game after it came out that he delivered the gun, Miller faced "Lock him up" chants from the South Carolina Gamecocks crowd on the road. He would go on to drop 41 points, including the game-winning shot against them.

Miller was the Crimson Tide’s leading scorer in the SEC Tournament final, dropping 23 points with 12 rebounds for a double-double.