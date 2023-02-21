Law enforcement testimony on Tuesday revealed new details in the capital murder charges against former Alabama Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles and 20-year-old Michael "Buzz" Davis for the alleged killing of Jamea Harris near the university’s campus in January.

Det. Branden Culpepper said Crimson Tide freshman standout Brandon Miller brought a gun to the Tuscaloosa strip prior to the incident. Miles had asked Miller to bring it down, and he obliged, according to Culpepper.

Culpepper said Miller got to the scene, and Miles told Davis, "The heat is in the hat," referencing the gun, per AL.com. He also said, "There’s one in the head," meaning a bullet was in the firing chamber.

Miles previously admitted that he provided the gun to Davis.

Jaden Bradley, another Alabama player, was at the scene that day. Miller’s windshield was also said to be hit by gunfire in the shooting.

Miller is not being charged.

"There’s nothing we could charge him with" under the law, Tuscaloosa Chief Deputy District Attorney Paula Whitley told AL.com

Alabama’s head coach Nate Oats also mentioned Tuesday that Miller will remain with the team.

"We know about that," he said in response to Miller’s alleged involvement. "Can’t control everything everybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen. College kids are out. Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time."

The defense claims its clients should be released on bond, saying they shot in self-defense. The judge has yet to rule on whether bail will be granted or if the case should be sent to a grand jury.

Miles’ attorney, William C. White II, provided a statement to Fox News Digital Monday maintaining his client’s innocence.

"Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over the death of Jamea Jonae Harris," the statement said. "While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court. Our firm’s own investigation is ongoing, and no further statement will be made at this time."

Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said the driver of another vehicle, in which Harris was a passenger, approached campus police near Bryant-Denny Stadium around 1:45 a.m., saying someone had shot into the vehicle and that he fired back.

One of the suspects was wounded and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not specify which suspect was injured.

The altercation allegedly began with the suspects trying to talk to Harris, who was uninterested because she had a boyfriend, the man who says he fired at the suspects in self-defense.

Court records say Davis fired the deadly shots, but Miles "intentionally caused" Harris’ death by "aiding and abetting by providing a firearm."

Harris, who has a five-year-old son, was pronounced dead in the vehicle.

Miles was later dismissed from the team after being allegedly involved in the shooting. He was later ruled out the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

Miller, a 6-foot-9 forward out of Antioch, Tennessee, plays a big role on the Crimson Tide team this season, averaging 18.7 points, 8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game as a starter.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.