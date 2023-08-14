Michael McDowell dominated the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on his way to a crucial victory and solidified a spot in the NASCAR playoffs, but it came with some carnage in the back of the pack.

One of the incidents on the racetrack came between A.J. Allmendinger and Ryan Blaney.

Allmendinger and Blaney were racing hard in one of the turns and the No. 12 driver got on the inside of the No. 16 and spun him around. Allmendinger went for a ride but was able to save his car enough to avoid hitting the wall. He got back into the race without any significant damage.

Regardless of the damage, Allmendinger was hot.

"If I get back to that 12, he's getting crashed," Allmendinger said on the radio.

Blaney finished in 13th and Allmendinger in 26th. It was a tough race for both drivers as one looked to maintain position in the NASCAR playoffs standings and the other tried to navigate his way into the top 16.

Blaney is already into the playoffs thanks to his victory at Charlotte earlier this year. He finished second in Phoenix and Talladega and third at Dover. The win was Blaney’s first since 2021.

Allmendinger is 87 points behind Bubba Wallace of the final spot. He will somehow have to leap Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs and Daniel Suarez to get into the final spot.

There are two races left before the playoffs begin.