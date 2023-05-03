Sports fans are being introduced to multiple uses of artificial intelligence as they tune in to watch their favorite players and teams.

Video-assisted technology helps referees make calls. Thousands of cameras were tracking the action across multiple stadiums during last year's World Cup. Teams across all the major U.S. professional sporting leagues rely on algorithms to gather data points on ticket sales. And motion sensors are attached to balls and hockey pucks.

But one thing that has mostly remained the same is how sports fans consume live sporting events.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Whether someone decides to stream a game on a phone or watch on TV, fans are generally subject to watching how the broadcaster decides to present the game.

But now an AI-driven video engagement company is looking to disrupt the sports viewing experience. Snipitz is putting the power of the broadcast in the hands of fans.

"If you just consider a video player whether you're watching your television set or you're watching something on your phone … since the beginning of broadcast in general there has been zero effort put into any development as far as the UI, UX is concerned as it wraps around the video player." Snipitz CEO Denny Darmo told Fox News Digital.

MICHAEL SCHUMACHER'S FAMILY TO PURSUE LEGAL ACTION FOLLOWING FAKE AI-GENERATED INTERVIEW

The user experience design, also known as UX, is the process of defining a user's experience whenever the user interacts with a company's services or products.

UI involves anything a user directly interacts with to consume a digital product or service. Examples of UI include touchscreens, video screens, keyboards and sounds.

Changes to UI can directly impact UX.

"Everybody probably on the planet watches something every day. Even if it's a short clip, we are consuming some kind of media every day," Darmo noted.

Earlier this month, the LPGA's official senior circuit announced a three-year partnership deal with Snipitz.

Snipitz will serve as the Legends of the LPGA’s exclusive digital broadcast partner, meaning fans will be able to engage with several content channels however they choose.

Snipitz's platform also allows fans to share videos they like and interact with other viewers.

WHAT IS CHATGPT?

"Snipitz offers an unparalleled viewer experience. Our fans will have the ability to feel like they are walking inside the ropes with top players." Linda Chen, executive director of the Legends of the LPGA said in a press release obtained by Fox News Digital.

The fully interactive platform will learn users' likes and dislikes the more they interact with the platform.

"While you're using it, it is actually understanding and learning your behaviors, your interests and patterns so that, over the course of time, … as you're watching something, our platform can pull up multiple angles that you can choose from," Darmo added.

"For instance, if you wanted to do nothing but focus on Steph Curry for that basketball game, then you should be entitled to do that. If you want to focus on nothing but the defense, then you should be able to do that."

Snipitiz also opens up the potential for advertisers to reach their customers. Since the LPGA owns its broadcast and digital streaming rights, it will potentially benefit from a new revenue stream from the predictive sponsor and advertiser program built into Snipitiz's technology.

As the push for more direct-to-consumer content grows, sports properties, leagues and brands put more of an emphasis on retaining ownership of its digital real estate. They now have to think more about who their audience is and what they like.

The AI learns what the audiences like and creates targeted ads at key times to better reach users.

"Everything that you watch … are ad inventory platforms. When you start getting into women's sports, you're now for the first time entertaining brands that have never advertised before, like Chanel and Jimmy Choo, but how can you get that more targeted?" Darmo said.

"By building AI into a broadcast like that in a game it allows for the machine learning to pick up on viewer preferences and habits, so that, just like on your social media feeds, the ads can come at appropriate times and can come at the most opportune times to capture the viewer's attention."