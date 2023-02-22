Adidas has ended its partnerships with two of its more decorated golfers.

The brand announced on Wednesday that former Masters champions Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia will not represent the three stripes any longer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Johnson and Adidas "mutually agreed to part ways," while Garcia's contract was not renewed.

"We've mutually agreed to part ways with longtime Adidas athlete, Dustin Johnson," Adidas Golf president Jeff Lienhart said in a statement. "For more than 15 years, Dustin has been a great ambassador for the Adidas brand. We've had a front-row seat to see him win multiple major championships, ascend to the No. 1 ranking and cement himself as one of the best golfers in history – all while wearing the 3-Stripes. We wish Dustin nothing but success moving forward."

LIV GOLF PLAYERS ALLOWED TO PLAY AT OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP, R&A ANNOUNCES

According to ESPN, part of the partnership's end was due to Johnson wanting to represent his LIV Golf team on his shirt, rather than the brand, which wanted to be on the "entire" shirt.

Barstool Sports notes that "LIV's plan is for teams to have uniforms, with team-wide sponsorships, so individual deals don't make much sense." Puma and LIV's Bryson DeChambeau recently ended their partnership.

Johnson had been with Adidas since he turned pro in 2007.

The former World No. 1 won two majors (the 2016 U.S. Open and 2021 Masters) along with 22 other PGA Tour events before defecting to the Saudi-backed tour last year. Royal Bank of Canada ended its partnership with Johnson upon his move.

Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion, also joined LIV Golf last year. He also won the 2008 Players Championship.

Joaquin Niemann, also on the LIV tour, is still with the company. The tour begins its second season in Mexico on Friday.