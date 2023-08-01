New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard spoke Monday about the comments Aaron Rodgers made in reaction to Sean Payton’s visceral remarks about the 2022 Denver Broncos and the coaching staff – which was led by Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett was an offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers when Rodgers and Lazard both played for the team. He was the head coach of the Broncos for a majority of the 2022 season, but Payton told USA Today last week it was "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL."

Lazard said Rodgers was speaking for everyone when he called Payton "insecure" and that he should "keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth."

"Hackett is the best teacher I’ve ever had in my life," Lazard said, via the New York Daily News. "His personality, his style of teaching, coaching, his vulnerability just to be himself, I think it’s very powerful and it speaks to high regard of him being comfortable with himself.

"I think what Aaron said spoke for everyone here. At the end of the day, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. We have bigger things to worry about than people worry about our offensive coordinator."

Lazard played for the Packers from 2018-2022 before he joined the Jets in the offseason just as Rodgers was set to be traded to New York.

In 57 games, he has 169 catches for 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Hackett was the team’s offensive coordinator from 2019-2021 while both Lazard and Rodgers were together. In his first season, the Packers were 18th in yards gained and 15th in points scored. The following year, Green Bay was first in points scored and fifth in yards gained. In the final year, Hackett had the team 10th in both categories.

Hackett gets to lead the Jets' offense under head coach Robert Saleh for the 2023 season.