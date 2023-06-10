It seems Aaron Rodgers needed to get out of Green Bay.

After 18 seasons with the Packers, Rodgers' tenure ended in the NFC North, and he was traded to the New York Jets.

It's been a breath of fresh air for the new New Yorker, who's been taking advantage of city living since he got to the Big Apple.

After being officially introduced by the team in April, he spent time going to New York Knicks and Rangers playoff games at Madison Square Garden with several teammates.

Heading into his 19th NFL season, he's feeling refreshed.

"The last six weeks have been about the most fun I've had in a while," Rodgers told reporters Friday. "It's fun to come to work and be excited about what we're doing."

Rodgers' exit from Green Bay seems like it didn't end on the best of terms. The Packers had hinted they were ready to move on from the four-time MVP.

Considering the move has been in the works since the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it looks like it's a win-win for everyone involved.

The Jets wrapped up OTAs Friday and canceled their minicamp originally scheduled for next week. So, the next time the Jets will hit the field will be for training camp.