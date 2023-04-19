The baseball world is Aaron Judge's, and we're just living in it.

In the top of the first inning in the Bronx Wednesday, there was superstar-on-superstar crime.

On a 3-2 pitch from New York Yankee Jhony Brito in the top of the first inning, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels drove the ball deep into center field for what would have been his second homer in as many games in the Bronx. But the Yankees have a rather large human being patrolling center.

Judge, who beat Ohtani for MVP last season, timed a jump perfectly in front of the 408-foot sign in center field to rob the two-way star of a home run.

The home run robbery kept the game scoreless in the early going, but Judge was just getting started.

About 10 minutes later, Judge launched a two-run home run off Griffin Canning on a 3-2 pitch to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

The web gem was yet another magical moment in the stars' history against one another. Judge also took Ohtani deep during a game in the Bronx last year.

It wasn't the first time Judge robbed Ohtani of a round-tripper, either. He did it last year, too.

Judge beat out Ohtani in the AL MVP race last season with 28 first-place votes to Ohtani's two, both of which came from Los Angeles-based writers.

Had Judge not set the American League record with 62 home runs in 2022, Ohtani may have walked away with a second straight MVP trophy. That would have been the first time it happened since Miguel Cabrera won in 2012 and 2013.

Instead, Judge put up one of the best seasons of all-time, hitting .311 to go along with his 62 bombs and MLB-leading 131 RBIs.

Judge narrowly missed out on the Triple Crown last year because his average was five points below batting champion Luis Arraez.

But while Judge is known for being one of the top sluggers in the game, he's also a great defender. Metrics suggest he's a Gold Glove-caliber right fielder and probably average in center field.

Judge's home run was his fifth of the season, putting him on pace for 45.