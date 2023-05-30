New York Yankees star Aaron Judge had himself quite an opener of a three-game set with the Seattle Mariners on Memorial Day.

Not only did he blast two home runs to help the Yankees beat the M's, 10-4, but he robbed a Teoscar Hernandez home run in right field.

Hernandez wasn't too happy about Judge's highlight reel play and took to social media to voice his frustration with a simple question.

"Why @TheJudge44," asked his fellow American League All-Star.

Judge decided to answer Hernandez with a bit of praise and hilarity.

"Brother I’ve seen you hit plenty of HRs over my head over the years! I can have just 1!" Judge wrote.

"Fair," Hernandez responded with a handshake emoji. "got it but don’t do it again."

Seattle has always been a place Judge loves to play. He owns a career slash line of .318/.430/.825 with a 1.256 OPS in 17 games at T-Mobile Park with nine home runs and 19 RBIs.

Hernandez has 13 homers in his 71 games for his career against the Yankees. He and Judge both broke into the league in 2016.