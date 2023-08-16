The New York Yankees have either won or finished second in the American League East each year since 2017, but their streak of getting into the postseason this year is getting dimmer by the day.

On Tuesday, the Yankees dropped their fourth straight game and their seventh out of their last nine. New York is 12-22 since July and fell to .500 for the first time since they were 15-15 with a 5-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves. New York is at .500 this late in the season for the first time since 1995, according to ESPN.

"We're not showing up," Aaron Judge said after the game. "That's what it comes down to, we're not showing up when we need to. Especially down the stretch right now, and we've gotten every opportunity to keep ourselves in the race. But we're not capitalizing on what we need to."

Manager Aaron Boone, whose seat gets hotter by the night, added that the team needs "to take some personal pride."

Judge was 0-for-2 with two walks. The lone Yankees hit came from D.J. LeMahieu as the team had a tough time navigating Braves starter Bryce Elder.

New York starter Luis Severino allowed five runs – three earned – and five strikeouts. He said he was feeling good going into the start.

"I was feeling really good today. I thought I was in command of all my pitches. Just a couple of mistakes," he said. "The one to (Ronald) Acuña, I’m not even mad about. He’s just a great hitter."

Severino has had a tough season. His ERA has ballooned to 7.98 in 15 appearances.

The Yankees have 42 games remaining in the year to make something happen. Since their 2009 World Series win, the Yankees have only missed the playoffs three times. A fourth time is certainly looking more likely to happen. Finishing below .500 is also a high probability as well.

The last time the team finished under .500 was the 1992 season. The Yankees were 76-86 that season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.