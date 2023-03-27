The brother of Ex-NFL player Aaron Hernandez was arrested in Connecticut on Thursday after he allegedly threw a brick attached with a cryptic note at ESPN’s headquarters.

Dennis John Hernandez, 36, was arrested and charged with breach of peace in the second degree, according to an online log from the Bristol Police Department.

Police documents obtained by TMZ Sports stated that officers were called to perform a welfare check on "DJ" Hernandez after he allegedly said he wanted to smash the windows out at the State Capital and at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

EX-NFL STAR AARON HERNANDEZ'S MURDER CONVICTION REINSTATED NEARLY TWO YEARS AFTER SUICIDE

According to the report, D.J. Hernandez arrived at the network’s building at around 3 p.m. in an Uber and was turned away by security. He then allegedly threw a white plastic bag containing a brick and a daunting note before ultimately leaving.

The message, according to TMZ Sports, read: "To all media outlets. It’s about time you all realeyes (sic) the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up!"

It was signed "Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bristol Police Department did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

He is due to appear in court next on April 6 at 9 a.m.

Aaron Hernandez, a former star tight end for the New England Patriots, was found guilty in 2015 of the killing of Odin L. Lloyd. Two years later, he was found dead in cell after dying by suicide.

He had been serving life without parole for the murder and had just been acquitted of committing a double murder in 2012.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.