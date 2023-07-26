Fans of the San Francisco Giants joined the Oakland Athletics contingent at Oracle Park in calling for A’s owner John Fisher to sell the team.

For Tuesday’s game between the two teams – a 2-1 Giants win – A’s fans handed out "SELL" T-shirts and "Unite The Bay" posters at the ballpark in protest of the team’s proposed move to Las Vegas.

The crowd erupted in the fifth inning with a "Sell the team!" chant, followed by calls to "Stay in Oakland."

ANGELS' OUTFIELD BLUNDER NEARLY COSTS TEAM GAME IN EXTRA-INNINGS VICTORY OVER TIGERS

"It’s definitely kind of crazy, pretty loud, just a lot of energy," A’s left-hander Ken Waldichuk said. "They’re definitely passionate. I grew up, my parents were from the Bay Area, so I’ve known how passionate they’ve been in the past as well. I think they’re pretty great fans."

The game was a sellout with 40,014 in attendance.

"Totally understand the sentiment in the bay and totally understand the sentiment in the ballpark tonight," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In June, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a Las Vegas stadium funding bill into law, which would help fund a 30,000-seat, $1.5 billion ballpark on the Vegas strip.

"Today is a significant step forward in securing a new home for the Athletics," the A’s said in a statement. "We thank Nevada Gov. Lombardo, legislative leaders and Clark County Commissioners and staff for their hard work, support and partnership. We will now begin the process with MLB to apply for relocation to Las Vegas."

"We are excited about Southern Nevada’s dynamic and vibrant professional sports scene, and we look forward to becoming a valued community member through jobs, economic development and the quality of life and civic pride of a Major League Baseball team."

The loss for the A’s was the 12th in the last 15 games as Oakland dropped to an MLB-worst 28-75 on the season.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and the Associated Press contributed to this report.