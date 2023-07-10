Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden could be on the move soon as the NBA world has its attention on what the Portland Trail Blazers and what the organization will do with Damian Lillard.

Harden exercised his player option for the 2023-24 season but requested a trade afterward as he reportedly did not feel Philadelphia did enough to shape up the roster for a run toward an NBA championship.

However, reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid hoped Harden would end up staying.

"Disappointed," Embiid told Showtime on Sunday when asked about Harden’s trade request. "But then again, I also understand it’s business. People make decisions. I’m more appreciative of the way he’s handled the whole situation. We’re going to be boys forever.

"I want him to come back, obviously, so that we can go out and accomplish what we want, which is to win a championship. So hopefully his mindset can be changed.

"But other than that, I’m just so happy to be his friend. We’re close, and we’ve grown since he got here. That’s what I’m excited about. I’m excited to keep that friendship for the rest of our lives."

A lot of changes have happened to the 76ers since their loss to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs. The team let go of Doc Rivers and hired former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse. The team also signed Mo Bamba, re-signed Montrezl Harrell and matched Paul Reed’s offer sheet.

Fellow 76ers star Tobias Harris said earlier in the offseason he would like to see Harden return.

"There’s not many guys that can go out and drop 40 in a playoff game. I think that goes under the radar a little bit too much," Harris said in June. "I think James is a phenomenal player, somebody who works his tail off, and somebody’s who’s an overall great leader. Of course I want him back."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.