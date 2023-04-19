The San Francisco 49ers may not be actively pursuing a trade for quarterback Trey Lance, but they are reportedly taking calls.

Though no trade is imminent, the 49ers have received inquiries from several NFL teams as Brock Purdy has likely become the future starting quarterback, according to NFL Network.

San Francisco traded three first-round draft picks in order to move up and select Lance with the third pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In his first season, Lance play limited snaps as he sat behind Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers went to the NFC Championship Game.

Lance was named the starter heading into the 2022 NFL season but suffered a broken ankle in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, ending his season.

The 49ers suffered another major blow in Week 13 when Garoppolo broke his foot, forcing the last pick of the 2022 draft into action.

Purdy went 7-0 as the starter before tearing his UCL in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Purdy, 23, underwent surgery on March 10 to repair the damage to his throwing elbow and is not expected to start throwing until June.

Purdy’s availability for the start of the 2023 season is a big question mark for the organization, and the 49ers would want to make sure Purdy's rehab continues to go smoothly, according to NFL Network.

"I don’t know if we’ll have him Week 1 and I don’t know if we’ll have him in training camp. I think there’s a possibility on all that," Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said last month. "They say in three months, which I think is two months from now, we’ll have a better idea on where it's gonna go. So I’ll just wait and see where it's at."

In March, San Francisco general manager John Lynch called Purdy the "leader in the clubhouse" for the starting job.

"I think Brock has earned the right with the way he played," Lynch said at the NFL Annual Meeting, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

"He’s probably the leader in the clubhouse. I’ll let Kyle make those kinds of decisions. But I know when we talk, I think Brock has probably earned that right to be the guy. If we were to line up, he’d probably take that first snap."

