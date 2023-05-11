Kyle Shanahan won’t be making the trip to Philadelphia with his family when the San Francisco 49ers’ take on the Eagles in December, and it has something to do with the fan base.

The 49ers head coach revealed Wednesday night that his wife, Mandy, won’t be in the stands for the NFC Championship game rematch this season after her previous experience with the Eagles’ fan base seemingly left her with a bad impression.

"I don’t like going back to Philly again. My wife’s bitter about it a little bit," Shanahan said at the Dwight Clark Legacy Series at the California Theatre, according to the Mercury News.

"She didn’t like her fan experience in the stands. So, she’s not going this time."

Shanahan didn’t elaborate on the circumstances of his wife’s encounter.

The NFL announced Wednesday that the heavily anticipated rematch between the 49ers and Eagles will take place on Dec. 3, and Shanahan approved of the timing, adding that he doesn’t want a repeat of last season's NFC Championship Game that saw a depleted roster miss a chance at making the Super Bowl.

"I am glad we’re not playing Philly Week 1," he said." I want to play them at a better time. I want to make sure our whole team is right there."

He continued, "We felt we didn’t get to do it last time, and I’m ready to go back again."

Quarterback Brock Purdy is still rehabbing an elbow injury that took him out of the conference championship early – a game that many 49ers players have expressed could’ve been won if not for the injury.

"We lost because we played with 10 people," Niners star wide receiver Deebo Samuel said in a recent interview.

But San Francisco will have a chance at redemption in Week 13. The full NFL schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.