San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to join the team as they begin their offseason program on Monday, just a little over a month after undergoing surgery to repair a torn UCL in his throwing arm.

Purdy, 23, underwent surgery on March 10 to repair the UCL in his right elbow, which he injured during the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite not being expected to start throwing until June, Purdy told The Athletic on Friday that he still intends to participate in the voluntary offseason program.

"Just being back around the guys, continue my rehab and get after the playbook," he told the outlet. "So it will be simple in that regard."

During the league’s annual meeting in Arizona late last month, head coach Kyle Shanahan remained optimistic about Purdy’s recovery, despite offering an unclear timeline on a potential return date.

"I don’t know if we’ll have him Week 1 and I don’t know if we’ll have him in training camp. I think there’s a possibility on all that. They say in three months, which I think is two months from now, we’ll have a better idea on where it's gonna go. So I’ll just wait and see where it's at."

Purdy told The Athletic that he’s begun the rehabilitation process and described it as "everything is going as planned."

"Just working on some simple things like the range of motion and slowly integrating things to get the strength back," he said. "But for the most part, everything is going as planned. And every week I feel like I’m getting better."

Purdy and quarterback Trey Lance will be competing for the starting job next season with Shanahan saying in March that they intend to start "whoever gives us the best chance to win."

But "Mr. Irrelevant" suggested the two young signal callers are rooting for each other.

"[Lance] obviously has reached out a bunch since my surgery and (during) the recovery process, making sure things are good. I know he’s throwing and looking great down in Texas. So I’m really excited for him," Purdy told the outlet.

"And we’re all excited to get back together in California and start learning the playbook together and helping each other out. We obviously want what’s best for each other. We’re in a lot of contact, texting each other all the time. It’s been great."