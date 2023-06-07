The San Francisco 49ers were optimistic two weeks ago Brock Purdy would be ready by Week 1, and they received good news on that front this week.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft is "ahead of schedule" in his rehab.

Shanahan says Purdy has been "obsessed" with getting back on the field, and who can blame him?

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Purdy took over at QB after Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending injury in Week 12, and the Niners' four-game winning streak extended into the playoffs under Purdy.

The winning streak reached 12 when the Niners clinched a trip to the NFC championship game. But Purdy tore the UCL in his throwing elbow early in that contest, and the Philadelphia Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl.

Purdy was exceptional from Week 12 on, completing 151 of his 233 passes (64.8%) for 1,877 yards, while throwing 16 touchdowns against just four interceptions.

Purdy said last month his rehab is going well, and "the plan" is to begin throwing next week. He said the "goal" was to be ready for Week 1 as Shanahan noted, adding they are taking it "one day at a time."

"I feel good, arm is feeling good," Purdy said. "To say I’m going to be ready by this time or this time, we’re not trying to label any kind of timeline like that. For sure, though, that’s a goal. You want to be ready for the season, and if that’s the case, great. But we’re just taking it one day at a time and don’t want to say anything that we regret down the road or whatever."

Purdy is probably the front-runner for the job given his success last season, but 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, who started Week 1 last year, will be looking to win the job back after a Week 2 ankle injury that ended his season.