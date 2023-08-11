Four starting players on last season's Iowa State football team reportedly face tampering with records charges related to gambling.

Running back Jirehl Brock, defensive lineman Isaiah Lee, tight end DeShawn Hanika and offensive lineman Jacob Remsburg have all been charged following the probe into the school, according to The Des Moines Register.

Brock is alleged to have bet on four Iowa State games as a member of the team, two of which he played in against Kansas State and Iowa.

He also allegedly wagered on 13 of the school's basketball games. He is alleged to have placed a total of 1,327 wagers for over $12,050.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lee is alleged to have bet against his own team in a game he played in 2021 against Texas. The Cyclones won, 30-7. Lee bet 26 times on 12 Iowa State football games, court records show. He is accused of making 115 bets for over $885.

Hanika allegedly placed 70 bets on Iowa State basketball, placing 288 wagers for $1,262.

Brock, Lee and Hanika now reportedly face permanent NCAA ineligibility.

Hemburg is accused of placing six wagers on college football and basketball, but none of those involved his own school. However, he could face a half season suspension for gambling on college football.

JOHNNY MANZIEL ADMITS HE WATCHED 'ZERO' FILM IN NFL

"Since becoming aware of potential NCAA eligibility issues related to sports wagering by several of our student-athletes back in May, Iowa State University has been actively working to address these issues with the involved student-athletes, and that process remains ongoing," Iowa State senior athletics director Nick Joos said in a statement Thursday.

"We will continue to support our student-athletes as our compliance staff works with the NCAA to sort out questions surrounding their future eligibility for athletics competition."

Last week, it was revealed that Cyclones starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers is accused of placing bets on 26 Iowa State sporting events, including a 2021 football game against Oklahoma State when he was the backup quarterback as a sophomore.

The investigation also links to an NFL suspension. Former Cyclones defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike was suspended indefinitely for betting on the Denver Broncos, his own team, 32 times, including bets on teammates.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.