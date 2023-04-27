The Carolina Panthers have made it official and selected Bryce Young out of Alabama to be their franchise quarterback.

Carolina was originally slated to pick ninth at season's end, but last month, they sent that pick along with a 2024 first-round pick, wide receiver D.J. Moore, the 61st pick this year and a second-round pick in 2025 to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the top spot.

That was the start of what became a pretty busy offseason for Carolina, who signed wide receiver Adam Thielen and running back Miles Sanders.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Panthers used three different starting quarterbacks last season while also trading away superstar running back Christian McCaffrey, yet they remained in playoff contention until the very end of the season. But now, they hope that 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will be the guy for years to come.

In Young's two full seasons as Bama's quarterback (27 games), he completed 65.9 percent of his passes (611-for-927), launching for 8,200 yards and 79 touchdowns as opposed to just 12 interceptions. Had he not sprained his shoulder midseason, he very easily could have been a finalist for the Heisman again.

AARON RODGERS DISCUSSES CHANGING HIS NFL UNIFORM NUMBER AS HE JOINS JETS: '12 FOR THE JETS IS JOE NAMATH'

Alabama failed the make the College Football Playoff in 2022, but Young still managed a Second-team All-SEC nod two years after giving the Crimson Tide a national title.

Earlier this week, new head coach Frank Reich said he and general manager Scott Fitterer had a "consensus" on who they would select at No. 1.

In fact, Young reportedly canceled pre-draft meetings with teams not named the Carolina Panthers earlier this month.

Young will be throwing to Thielen, Terace Marshall, DJ Chark, and Laviska Shenault, and if Young lives up to his draft selection, the Panthers could be a contender quicker than most expected. They have not made the playoffs since the 2017 season where they lost to the New Orleans Saints in the wild card round.