The Indianapolis Colts officially ended all the speculation surrounding their No. 4 selection and picked quarterback Anthony Richardson out of Florida Thursday night.

Richardson was the third quarterback selected in the first four picks of the NFL Draft.

Earlier this month, Colts owner Jim Irsay teased that the organization had interest in four quarterbacks.

"For the '23 draft, we have many options," he wrote on Twitter. "With the #4 pick, we could stay put and take a QB—-or trade up and take a QB—-OR trade down and MAYBE take a QB—-Or NOT All options on the table, but we like our position and are very excited. Fire up!"

Ultimately, it was Richardson for the Colts. He appears to be the face of the franchise after the team had several years of success with Andrew Luck behind center. After Luck abruptly retired, the team had a smorgasbord of quarterbacks, including Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan.

Richardson is locked in for the future.

"The journey starts now," he told ESPN’s Suzy Kolber on the draft stage.

Richardson’s stock increased in the days and weeks after he declared for the draft. He recorded a 4.43 time in the 40-yard dash with a 40.5-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10 feet, nine inches at the Scouting Combine.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Richardson is projected to become a "good starter within two years."

"He's the most intriguing player in the draft," a member of an NFL organization picking in the top 15 told NFL.com. "I could see him being the best QB in football within five years. It also wouldn't shock me if he was out of the league if he lands in the wrong spot. He has all the athletic tools. It'll depend on the coaches he gets to develop him and his willingness to work to be great."

In his final season at Florida, Richardson threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns.