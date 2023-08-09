Da’vian Kimbrough is living the life any teenager at his age can only dream about.

The 13-year-old soccer forward signed a contract with the Sacramento Republic FC of the United Soccer League on Tuesday. The club said he’s the youngest athlete in American professional team sports.

"Da’vian’s journey with Republic FC is just beginning. He is a remarkable talent who has committed to his dream of becoming an elite player, from competing with players in older age groups, thriving at top competitions, to stepping on to the first team training grounds," Todd Dunivant, the club’s president and general manager, said in a news release.

"We are honored that the Kimbrough family and Da’vian have chosen Republic FC to support his professional pathway, and we look forward to taking the next steps together."

The team said Kimbrough will be eligible to compete in USL Championship matches. His training schedule will be monitored with the club’s training staff in consultation with his family and the league’s safety guidelines.

He joined the club’s academy in 2021 as an 11-year-old and played up one age division. He scored 27 goals in 31 matches in that time.

He played for the U14 squad that finished in first place in MLS NEXT division play. In two seasons in MLS NEXT, he scored 61 goals.

"A young player’s path is never the same as the person seated next to them. Da’vian has shown tremendous focus, commitment and dedication, as well as a willingness to embrace the challenging road ahead of him," Republic FC head coach Mark Briggs said. "Over the last two years he has demonstrated his tremendous potential, and our goal is to continue to support and help him grow as a player and person."

He could play as early as Saturday against the Birmingham Legion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.