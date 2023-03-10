Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s private workout in Arizona reportedly grabbed the attention of several NFL teams.

According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens were represented at the workout.

Jones later added the Jets were present.

The Cowboys were notably absent. Team owner Jerry Jones publicly courted Beckham last season, but the two sides never reached a deal.

"It’s not realistic to think about having him in a meaningful way for the playoffs. Now, that’s not dismissing the future," Jones said in December via The Athletic.

Beckham is coming off a second ACL tear but is still expected to be one of the most highly sought after wide receivers in free agency when the NFL's new league begins March 15.

Beckham last played for the Rams in 2021 before he landed awkwardly during Super Bowl LVI. He caught three passes for 52 yards and a touchdown before the injury.

In his eight regular season games in Los Angeles, the three-time Pro Bowler had 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

Beckham has had an up-and-down NFL career since the Giants drafted him the first round of the 2014 draft.

He turned heads with a memorable one-handed catch against the Cowboys during his rookie year and had a productive first three seasons in the league.

Beckham won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2014 and had at least 1,300 receiving yards in each of his first three years in the league.

In recent years, injuries have cut Beckham's production. Aside from the ACL injury, he suffered a fractured leg in 2017.

The Giants decided to trade Beckham to the Browns before the 2019 season. A core muscle injury slowed Beckham shortly after he arrived in Cleveland. He also never seemed to develop a strong relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Beckham did not work out with any of the teams he visited in December. He is eligible to sign with any team.