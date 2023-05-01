ORONO - Former Maine RB/WR Zavier Scott and OL Michael Gerace are headed for the Indianapolis Colts' rookie mini camp on Thursday.
After the NFL Draft concluded, Scott was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent while Gerace was invited to rookie camp with a chance at a contract himself.
To say the very least, both players are grateful for their opportunities and are ready to hit the ground running.
"My foot's in the door and the opportunity's there," Scott says. "That's definitely a big part of this and a big part of what's to come: getting started. There was a lot of gratitude and a lot of excitement."
"It's every kid's dream that plays football to play in the NFL," Gerace says. "I'm more than excited and it's a dream come true."
Of course, this means Scott and Gerace will be teammates once again, at least for a the weekend. However, they already have great chemistry on and off the field, so possibly becoming teammates with contracts makes them even more excited to head for Indy.
"What are the chances that we both go to the same team?" Scott wonders. "Just another chance to play with him is going to be great. He's a great player, a great leader, and he takes care of his business."
"I can't wait," Gerace says. "Zavier is a very good player and a very good person, as well. I consider him one of my really good friends. I'm excited to see a familiar face when I go down to Indy this week!"