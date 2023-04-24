OLD TOWN - Up in Old Town, the Coyotes softball team has started off the season on the right note, with two big wins over their opening weekend.

Old Town is starting with a clean slate for 2023. They're in year one under Head Coach John Milligan, and they boast 14 freshman in the program, with just under 25 girls across the varsity and JV teams.

So, even though things may be new, the girls haven't been phased because a lot of them have played sports together for a long time, and the chemistry that's present across the roster is going to be play a key role this season.

"It's great, we're like a big family, they're like my sisters and I love being around them," said junior Saige Evans. It makes everything a lot less stressful. No one is that nervous going into game day, it's kind of like, 'We're here to have fun.' So it makes it a lot better."

Oh my gosh, it's a blast. They're all great girls, really fun to be around, really good-spirited team, and we have a lot of fun," said lone senior Gabrielle Cody. "I've always been trying to include everyone, trying to be tight-knit. It's really important."

"We have a lot of good chemistry, ad we just work hard together. If we're working hard, we play better," said junior Danica Brown. "We all knew each other from other sports, as well, so we just connected really well and it's helped us a lot."

Aside from the chemistry, the team knows when it's time to grind. Even with a good chunk of their program being underclassmen, the Coyotes know that there's one thing that they can control no matter how many varsity years they have under their belts, and that's their work ethic.

"Working hard, every day at practice we are putting in the most effort, grinding every day," Cody said. "I'm excited to see what comes next."

"It's great to be with a group of girls where we all have one goal, and that is to win," Evans said. "We want to get better and win, so it's great to have that."

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

Recommended for you