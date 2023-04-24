OLD TOWN - Up in Old Town, the Coyotes softball team has started off the season on the right note, with two big wins over their opening weekend.
Old Town is starting with a clean slate for 2023. They're in year one under Head Coach John Milligan, and they boast 14 freshman in the program, with just under 25 girls across the varsity and JV teams.
So, even though things may be new, the girls haven't been phased because a lot of them have played sports together for a long time, and the chemistry that's present across the roster is going to be play a key role this season.
"It's great, we're like a big family, they're like my sisters and I love being around them," said junior Saige Evans. It makes everything a lot less stressful. No one is that nervous going into game day, it's kind of like, 'We're here to have fun.' So it makes it a lot better."
Oh my gosh, it's a blast. They're all great girls, really fun to be around, really good-spirited team, and we have a lot of fun," said lone senior Gabrielle Cody. "I've always been trying to include everyone, trying to be tight-knit. It's really important."
"We have a lot of good chemistry, ad we just work hard together. If we're working hard, we play better," said junior Danica Brown. "We all knew each other from other sports, as well, so we just connected really well and it's helped us a lot."
Aside from the chemistry, the team knows when it's time to grind. Even with a good chunk of their program being underclassmen, the Coyotes know that there's one thing that they can control no matter how many varsity years they have under their belts, and that's their work ethic.
"Working hard, every day at practice we are putting in the most effort, grinding every day," Cody said. "I'm excited to see what comes next."
"It's great to be with a group of girls where we all have one goal, and that is to win," Evans said. "We want to get better and win, so it's great to have that."